Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari on his demise: Sad reality will take time to sink in

Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari is left completely shocked and disheartened over the young actor's sudden demise. When Pinkvilla contacted Nitesh he was speechless and mentioned that it would take a lot of time for him to digest the sad reality.

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death has left the entire country disheartened. The young soul's demise has sent shock waves in the entertainment industry. He was touted to be one of the powerful and most talented actors the showbiz world has ever had. He was a powerhouse performer onscreen, but off-screen, Sushant was an amazing human being as well. It would be impossible to fill in the actor's void. It is a truly heartbreaking time for everyone as we lost an extraordinary young actor today.

Just like many other actors, Sushant had made his acting debut with TV. But within years, he forayed into Bollywood and was considered to be one of the finest Bollywood actors. He was seen in many movies with noteworthy performances in Kai Po Che, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story among others. The 34-year-old last charmed the audience with his acting performance in Chhichhore as Aniruddh Pathak aka Anni. He was starred opposite and the movie became a super hit at the box office, owing to the perfect blend of a hard-hitting story and apt portrayal.

After the shocking news of Sushant's demise, we at Pinkvilla got in touch with his Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari. Like many others, Nitesh was left numb and speechless over the actor's loss. He said, 'It is too shocking for me too. It will take a while for this sad reality to sink in.'

As per media reports, the Pavitra Rishta actor has committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The police investigation his on, and further details are awaited.

R.I.P Sushant Singh Rajput.

