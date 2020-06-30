Sushant Singh Rajput's choreographer calls the late actor a perfectionist: He never spoke about negativity

Sushant Singh Rajput's choreographer Pavan Shetty has recently opened up on his experience of working with the late actor. Read on for further details.

No one has been able to overcome the grief of Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise. The late actor passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving the entire country heartbroken. As per police reports, the 34-year old star had committed suicide. Numerous people including celebs from the film fraternity expressed shock over Sushant’s demise. Recently, Pavan Shetty who was the actor’s choreographer in the movie Kedarnath has opened up on his experience of working with the latter, his personality, and more.

According to Pavan who had choreographed Sushant for the song ‘Sweetheart,’ the actor was a good-hearted person and talked to them politely. Moreover, he also states that Sushant always took changes positively and never refused re-takes. Calling him a very good dancer and a perfectionist, Pavan reveals that the actor learned the entire song on the very first day. Moreover, the late star also insisted on working on tough steps in order to ace them with perfection.

Pavan then reveals Sushant once told him that he had struggled a lot but was happy about the current position he was in. The choreographer also adds that the MS Dhoni star was glad about his achievements and that he never spoke about any kind of negativity. Sushant Singh Rajput featured in Kedarnath along with Sara Ali Khan which also marked the latter’s debut in Bollywood. The late actor’s last on-screen appearance will be in the movie Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi that is supposed to release in July.

