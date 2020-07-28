Sushant Singh Rajput's co star Swastika Mukherjee bashes fans for watching Detective Byomkesh Bakshy NOW

Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Swastika Mukherjee slams fans for watching 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy' now saying regret is bigger than gratitude.

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the loved actors in Bollywood. He died by suicide in June at his Bandra residence. With it being over a month since his demise, his work is still remembered by all who loved him. After his demise, people have started watching his movies that didn’t work at the box office when released. Amongst those are films like ‘Sonchiriya’,‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’, etc. Though these films were highly acclaimed by critics, it didn’t do well in the box office.

With people watching these movies now, his co-star Swastika Mukherjee recently took to her Twitter account and slammed people who are watching Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. Taking to her social media account, she tweeted, “Thousands and literally thousands of people are watching #DetectiveByomkeshBakshy now. NOW is the word that’s most important. Where were all of them when the film released I wonder ?! Regret is better and bigger than gratitude.”

Here is Swastika's tweet:

Thousands and literally thousands of people are watching #DetectiveByomkeshBakshy now. NOW is the word that’s most important.

Where were all of them when the film released I wonder ?!

Regret is better and bigger than gratitude — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) July 27, 2020

Replying to the actress’ tweet, a fan wrote, “If they would have watched then may be this could become a franchise.” To which the actress replied, “Yes I believed about the franchise then. But no one watched and it never happened.”

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about how she considers herself lucky to be the only heroine to have worked with the late actor twice. She also recalled that she used to feel nervous stepping into the actor's vanity van since it used to be filled with books about various subjects including maths, astronomy, etc.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dil Bechara's Swastika Mukherjee quashes rumours, says Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved on set

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×