Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin on actor's alleged depression & ongoing nepotism debate: Never told us directly

Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin says Rhea Chakraborty should have "taken his (father’s) permission before taking Sushant for any kind of treatment," addressing reports about the actor's alleged depression.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR in Patna earlier this week. The FIR accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetting the suicide. A four-member Bihar Police team travelled to Mumbai for investigation. The team has already questioned the actor's sister in Mumbai and also interrogated Sushant's house help. The team is expected to record Ankita Lokhande's statement today. While the investigation continues to unravel new details about the case, Sushant's cousin said Sushant's family was unaware of his mental health condition.

Speaking with Bombay Times, the actor's first cousin, Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, BJP MLA from Chhatapur, said that the family wasn't informed about Sushant's depression. "Hum logon ko depression ki koi soochna nahi thi, aur na hi kisi ne aisi koi soochna dee hamein ki woh depression mein tha. Agar woh depression mein gaya hoga toh, usko bargala kar rakha hoga. Family ke kam hi log touch mein rehte the. Jab bhi woh father se baat karta tha, toh normally baat karta tha. Kabhi inn sab cheezon ka zikra nahi hua tha," he said.

He added that if Rhea was treating him, she should have informed KK Singh about it. "She should have ideally taken his (father’s) permission before taking Sushant for any kind of treatment. That didn’t happen," he added. The actor's demise also reopened the debate of nepotism. Addressing the ongoing debate, Neeraj said, "With so many celebrities talking about nepotism, we feel that he could have been a victim of it, but he never told us about it directly.”

Neeraj also recalled the last time he met Sushant, the latter felt fine. "I had met him when he had come to Patna. He seemed happy and fine. He discussed his dreams and aspirations beyond just films. Woh 100 gareeb bachhon ko NASA bhejna chahta tha. He also wanted to get into organic farming. Bade bade sapne the uske aur bohot kuchh karna chahta tha woh," he said.

