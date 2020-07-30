  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin on actor's alleged depression & ongoing nepotism debate: Never told us directly

Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin says Rhea Chakraborty should have "taken his (father’s) permission before taking Sushant for any kind of treatment," addressing reports about the actor's alleged depression.
39392 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin on actor's alleged depression & ongoing nepotism debate: Never told us directlySushant Singh Rajput's cousin on actor's alleged depression & ongoing nepotism debate: Never told us directly
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR in Patna earlier this week. The FIR accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetting the suicide. A four-member Bihar Police team travelled to Mumbai for investigation. The team has already questioned the actor's sister in Mumbai and also interrogated Sushant's house help. The team is expected to record Ankita Lokhande's statement today. While the investigation continues to unravel new details about the case, Sushant's cousin said Sushant's family was unaware of his mental health condition. 

Speaking with Bombay Times, the actor's first cousin, Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, BJP MLA from Chhatapur, said that the family wasn't informed about Sushant's depression. "Hum logon ko depression ki koi soochna nahi thi, aur na hi kisi ne aisi koi soochna dee hamein ki woh depression mein tha. Agar woh depression mein gaya hoga toh, usko bargala kar rakha hoga. Family ke kam hi log touch mein rehte the. Jab bhi woh father se baat karta tha, toh normally baat karta tha. Kabhi inn sab cheezon ka zikra nahi hua tha," he said.

He added that if Rhea was treating him, she should have informed KK Singh about it. "She should have ideally taken his (father’s) permission before taking Sushant for any kind of treatment. That didn’t happen," he added. The actor's demise also reopened the debate of nepotism. Addressing the ongoing debate, Neeraj said, "With so many celebrities talking about nepotism, we feel that he could have been a victim of it, but he never told us about it directly.”

Neeraj also recalled the last time he met Sushant, the latter felt fine. "I had met him when he had come to Patna. He seemed happy and fine. He discussed his dreams and aspirations beyond just films. Woh 100 gareeb bachhon ko NASA bhejna chahta tha. He also wanted to get into organic farming. Bade bade sapne the uske aur bohot kuchh karna chahta tha woh," he said. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Family's lawyer recounts events unfolded in the days leading up to actor's death

Credits :Bombay Times

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Anonymous 1 hour ago

South African fan As I said yesterday... If u look at Ssr Performances in his films.... Those performances is not of a depressed man.... I suspect Rhea could have been giving him meds which made him go into depression... That is y she hid it from his family

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement