Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin alleges Mumbai Police tampered with his diary; Claims he had plans for Hollywood

The latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case have left everyone baffled. It seems like every day comes up with the revelation of new facts. The probe has intensified after the late actor’s father, KK Singh, filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea Chakraborty and five other people of abetment of suicide, siphoning of finances, threats, and other allegations. The ED has been doing a parallel probe on the same under which they have also summoned certain people who include Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea herself.

Meanwhile, the late actor’s cousin Niraj Singh Babloo has made some shocking revelations related to the case. As per Republic TV, he has alleged that the Mumbai Police has tampered with Sushant’s diary. He has said that the actor used to write diaries for a very long time. Niraj then revealed that he was the one who handed over Sushant’s diary to police officials after the incident occurred. He has also claimed about having realized that they have tampered with the diary. According to Babloo, a few pages were torn.

He has further added that the diary still includes details about Sushant planning to venture into Hollywood. Niraj has also said that they believed the late actor was a Hollywood material and that he was strong mentally. Babloo has claimed in the same statement that Sushant told him about his wish of sending 100 poor kids to NASA. Meanwhile, the CBI in its submission to the Supreme Court has stated that there is no question of transferring the case to Mumbai as nothing is pending there. This is against Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for transferring the case to the city.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

