Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin sends legal notice to Sanjay Raut over 'second marriage' comment, seeks apology

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, in his weekly column, had written about Sushant's relations with his father and how the late actor did not accept his father KK Singh's second marriage.
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut made headlines for his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in the Shiv Sena's party mouthpiece 'Saamana' last week. The article caught the attention of many as Raut wrote about the Sushant Singh Rajput case and the power tussle that has ensued between the Maharashtra and Bihar government. Raut also wrote about Sushant's relations with his father and how the late actor did not accept his father KK Singh's second marriage. 

Now, as per latest reports, Sushant's cousin Neeraj Kumar Bablu has sent a legal notice to Sanjay Raut over his controversial remarks. Neeaj has also sought a public apology from Sanjay Raut in the next 48 hours or face legal consequences. Raut had claimed that Sushant was not on good terms with his father. 

He had written, "His father's second marriage was not acceptable to him (Rajput). Let the facts come out how many times Rajput visited his family in Patna. Why did (Rajput's former girlfriend) Ankita Lokhande split from Rajput and this should be part of the probe. It is wrong to see the unfortunate suicide from a political angle," Raut penned in his weekly column.

According to Times Now, Sushant's family will be filing a complaint in Patna if Raut faults to apologize. Raut had also claimed that the case was being politicised and 'pressure tactics' were used. 

