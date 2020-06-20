Sushant Singh Rajput's creative manager remembers the actor: I'm sure you're somewhere around Andromeda Galaxy

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death has left everyone numb and heartbroken. His creative manager Siddharth Pithani has bid his final adieu to the actor through an emotional post.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June thereby sending a shockwave across the entire film industry. The 34-year old actor took his life by hanging himself, as per police statements and media reports. In the midst of all this, as many as ten people were interrogated by Mumbai police in connection with the actor’s suicide. Among them is his last movie’s director Mukesh Chhabra and rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who was summoned by the police two days earlier.

Many of Sushant’s friends and loved ones find it hard to believe that he is gone. His friend and creative manager Siddharth Pithani has shared a throwback picture which is enough to make anyone emotional. It’s an old picture in which the actor could be seen showing a video to his friends while waiting to board a flight to his hometown. Here’s what Siddharth writes, “As we were waiting to board a flight to your home town, you played a string of videos from your phone. From a live performance of you on stage, a small documentary on supermassive black hole and a cricket match. A brother, a friend, a teacher and a mentor. I'm sure you're somewhere around Andromeda Galaxy right now. " have a safe journey back in to cosmos" Rest in peace sushant sir, Buddha miss you.”

Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career with the Indian television industry and won the hearts of the audience with shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He then made his official debut in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che in 2013. One of his best performances was in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the Indian skipper.

