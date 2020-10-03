Sushant Singh Rajput's death is case of suicide, murder completely ruled out: AIIMS Panel Head Dr Sudhir Gupta

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is being investigated by CBI currently. In a report by a news channel, AIIMS panel head Dr Sudhir Gupta revealed that the actor's death was a suicide and not a murder.

(Trigger Warning) In the latest development as reported by India Today, AIIMS panel head Dr Sudhir Gupta, who had led the re-evaluation of the late actor's post-mortem and viscera reports, has confirmed that Sushant Singh Rajput death was a case of suicide and that murder is completely ruled out. The AIIMS panel was called in by the CBI SIT team that was tasked by the Supreme Court to investigate the late actor's case. The panel was led by Dr Sudhir Gupta and they re-examined the autopsy and viscera reports of Sushant.

As per India Today, Dr Sudhir Gupta told the news channel, "Sushant death is a case of suicide. Murder completely ruled out." Earlier, a report of NDTV also mentioned that the sources had reportedly told them that the AIIMS panel report is conclusive and that it rules out murder theories. It also had highlighted that the CBI is likely to probe the "abetment to suicide" charge as levelled by Sushant's father KK Singh in the FIR at Bihar Police.

Amid this, in an interaction with India Today, Dr Sudhir Gupta confirmed that Sushant’s case was that of suicide and that murder is completely ruled out. The AIIMS team that was re-evaluating Sushant’s case reportedly did the same with 20 percent viscera samples available with them. As per India Today’s report, the forensic agencies evaluated a laptop, two hard disks, a canon camera and two mobile phones.

Amid this, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media and shared a photo of her late brother with a cryptic message, “We Will Win.” Fans of the actor also commented on the post and demanded justice for Sushant. It was after KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others that the Bihar Police came into action and later, the SC tasked the CBI to probe the case. The CBI team is yet to issue an official statement on the same. However, a few days back, when Sushant’s family lawyer had questioned the delay in the CBI probe, the agency had issued a statement that said that no angle had been ruled out and that probe is going on. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918.

Credits :India Today

