Sushant Singh Rajput's death makes Bhumika Chawla contemplate the reasons for his demise in an emotional note
In an emotional note on Instagram, Bhumika Chawla writes how she is bidding a final goodbye to the actor, after 20 days of his demise. In her Instagram post, Bhumika Chawla wrote how she is still contemplating the reasons behind the actor's sudden and unfortunate death. The actress who shared screen space in the film, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, says how it is difficult to survive in the Hindi film industry. The actress who has acted in Bollywood and south films states in her emotional post that if the reason for Sushant Singh Rajput's death was depression or something personal then he should have spoken about it to someone.
Bhumika Chawla also writes that even after doing more than 50 films, she still has to connect with filmmakers for a role. But, at the end of the day, she is still grateful to still get work in films. The actress bid her final adieu to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away in Mumbai. The late actor was found hanging at his home in Mumbai. A police investigation is still underway, wherein they are trying to find out the reason why the actor took such a drastic step.
It’s been almost 20 days ... and I wake up thinking of you . Still wondering what it was ... one only shared the screen space as a character briefly but still associated together .... Was it depression - personal — then you should have spoken .... If it was professional - you had already done such good films .. YES I AGREE it’s not easy to survive here — I am not talking of insider or outsiders — IT IS WHAT IT IS — yes if I have to connect with someone even after having done 50 plus films it ain’t easy — but I am still grateful I am doing work — maybe I just choose to work on this perspective — constantly pushing myself to think and believe good .. Yes there are times when you call or message people from the industry ( Bollywood or other places ) most people are really WARM and KIND but we do find those who refuse to acknowledge or just brush you aside — THE WORLD IS MADE OF ALL SORTS .... THERE are most who will respect you always but rare few when they need you they come to you - but when you drop a tinkle saying you would love to work together with them , they say we will see .... or smile it off ( though I never believed in doing that earlier , I did in the last few years make an effort — that’s what life is — nothing comes without effort and hard work -) ... YET I STILL THANK GOD FOR Everything ... I choose to say that it’s ok - maybe one doesn’t fit the bill , the role and so it’s ok ..... POSITIVE .... and finally if there is any thing more to you going than professional disappointment , or depression cause of various reasons —- YEH SHAHAR HAME HAMARE SAPNE DETA HAI , Naam deta hai ... kabhi Kabhi Gumnaam bhi karta ... lakho ki aabadi mein kuch TANHA BHI KARTA HAI ..... ........ if there was anything more I hope we come to know what it was ... until then FINAL GOODBYE .... PRAYERS FOR YOU - wherever you are and prayers for your family
The fans and followers of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput are still in deep shock over the actor's sudden and unfortunate death. The actor's demise left the entire country in shock. Bollywood celebrities and co-stars of the late actor offered their condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput's family.