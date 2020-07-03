Sushant Singh Rajput's death makes Bhumika Chawla contemplate the reasons for his demise in an emotional note

Bhumika Chawla writes how she is bidding a final goodbye to the actor, after 20 days of his demise. In her Instagram post, Bhumika Chawla wrote how she is still contemplating the reasons behind the actor's sudden and unfortunate death.

In an emotional note on Instagram, Bhumika Chawla writes how she is bidding a final goodbye to the actor, after 20 days of his demise. In her Instagram post, Bhumika Chawla wrote how she is still contemplating the reasons behind the actor's sudden and unfortunate death. The actress who shared screen space in the film, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, says how it is difficult to survive in the Hindi film industry. The actress who has acted in Bollywood and south films states in her emotional post that if the reason for Sushant Singh Rajput's death was depression or something personal then he should have spoken about it to someone.

Bhumika Chawla also writes that even after doing more than 50 films, she still has to connect with filmmakers for a role. But, at the end of the day, she is still grateful to still get work in films. The actress bid her final adieu to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away in Mumbai. The late actor was found hanging at his home in Mumbai. A police investigation is still underway, wherein they are trying to find out the reason why the actor took such a drastic step.

Check out the post

The fans and followers of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput are still in deep shock over the actor's sudden and unfortunate death. The actor's demise left the entire country in shock. Bollywood celebrities and co-stars of the late actor offered their condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput's family.

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×