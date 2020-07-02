  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's death time on Wikipedia page was NOT tampered; Here's the truth

Fans had tweeted saying that Sushant Singh Rajput's Wikipedia page had revealed the actor's death even before it actually happened. Read on to know the truth.
Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic and untimely demise has left his fans devastated but also equally furious over the late actor's treatment by Bollywood industry's bigwigs. From rallying for CBI enquiry into the actor's death to debating on nepotism, social media has seen a flurry of such hashtags and Twitter trends over the past few weeks. The latest one was when fans brought up the actor's  Wikipedia page and suggested that it had revealed the actor's death even before it actually happened. Yes, you heard that right. 

Several tweets by netizens claimed that the Wikipedia page was updated at 8.59 am, when the police actually reached his Bandra residence around 12:30 pm on 14 June, 2020. A fan tweeted, "How this can be possible? According to police Sushant singh talked to his sister at 9am, and on Wikipedia someone updated at 8:59am that he committed suicide!! How is this possible?" 

However, netizens seemingly have missed out on a crucial detail. According to Mumbai Police cyber cell sources, Wikipedia follows the UTC time format (Coordinated Universal Time) and not IST (India Standard Time) which is why there is a difference of about 5 hours, reported Zee News. Therefore, the update at 8:59 UTC on Wikipedia actually means 2:29 PM IST which is around the same time when the news surfaced and was reported by the media. 

Police say Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on 14 June, 2020, at his sprawling Bandra apartment in Mumbai. While the investigation is currently underway, Mumbai Police has questioned at least 28 people in regards to the case. 

  

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

There are too many discrepancies in this case. People are agitated because the police has not been able to get any clue even after two weeks. The case should be referred to the CBI

