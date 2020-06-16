Sushant Singh Rajput's death unbearable for his sister in law as she passes away during his funeral

Sushant Singh Rajput has tragically passed away and now, not being able to bear with the loss, the late actor's sister-in-law has reportedly died as well at his native place, Purnia in Bihar.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is still something that the nation is trying to recover from as for many the loss feels almost personal. It was on June 14, when news broke out about his untimely demise after which it was confirmed by the Mumbai police. A statement by his family read, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work like they have done so far."

In what is extremely heartbreaking to know, The Times of India reported that Sushant's sister-in-law, Sudha Devi, too has passed away at his native place, Purnia in Bihar. Sudha is said to have been unable to bear the loss of her brother-in-law and took her last breath during Sushant's funeral, which took place at Vile Parle, Mumbai. Moreover, Sudha is said to have stopped eating after finding out about Sushant's death. This is indeed a deeply emotional time for the family.

Sushant's funeral, which took place yesterday saw some of his closest friends from the industry in attendance to pay their respects. This included Mukesh Chhabra, Kriti Sanon, , Rajkummar Rao and others.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput funeral: Kriti Sanon arrives with Mukesh Chhabra for the actor’s last rites

In a heartbreaking tweet, Mukesh shared about Sushant, "Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words. The industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother, will always miss you and love you."

Credits :The Times of India

Share your comment ×