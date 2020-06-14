Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Amit Shah, Pinarayi Vijayan, Mamata Banerjee & others mourn the actor's death

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise was mourned by politicians on Twitter who took to the microblogging site to express their shock and grief.

Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves across the film industry on Sunday as he passed away in his apartment in Mumbai. After Irrfan Khan, , and Wajid Khan's untimely demise, this has come as yet another bad news for Bollywood as well as cinema lovers. DCP Pranay Ashok of Mumbai police said that the actor has committed suicide but they have not found any note in his house yet. The police are still investigating. Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died apparently due to hanging but police can tell the exact cause of his death only after receiving post mortem report. So far, they have not found any suspicious object.

The actor's demise was mourned by the film industry and social media was flooded with condolences for the actor. After , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and others extended their condolence for Sushant Singh Rajput on social media, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and CM of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath have expressed their grief and condolences for the actor on social media.

(Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide: Anurag Kashyap, Riteish Deshmukh & celebs mourn actor's demise)

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted, "We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His early demise is a great loss to the Indian Film industry. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & supporters. We take a moment to remember his support during the time of Kerala floods." Mamata Banerjee wrote, "Truly shocked and sad to hear the unfortunate news of the demise of very talented Sushant Singh Rajput. My condolences to his family, friends & everyone who admired his work." Prakash Javadekar's tweet read as, "सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन का समाचार सुनकर हैरान और दुखी हूँ । वह एक युवा और प्रतिभाशाली अभिनेता थे । उनके परिवार वालों और दोस्तों को मेरी संवेदनाएँ। ॐ शांति ।"

Amit Shah tweeted, "Anguished to learn about the sad and untimely demise of the young and very talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He will always be remembered for his contribution to Indian cinema. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers" and Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "सुशांत सिंह राजपूत जैसे उभरते हुए प्रतिभावान युवा कलाकार का इस प्रकार नश्वर संसार से विदा होना अचंभित करने वाला एवं दुःखद है। प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि उनकी आत्मा को शांति और अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं। ॐ शांति." Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "The tragic and shocking death of India's rising star #SushantSinghRajput has left millions of his fans devastated. The masterly performances of his film and TV career will forever be remembered. May his friends and family have the strength to cope with this loss. RIP."

Just a week ago, Sushant's former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide in Mumbai. The actor had mourned her demise on social media. The actor had written, "It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”

Check out the tweets here:

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His early demise is a great loss to the Indian Film industry. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & supporters. We take a moment to remember his support during the time of Kerala floods. pic.twitter.com/OKampA9w05 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 14, 2020

Truly shocked and sad to hear the unfortunate news of the demise of very talented Sushant Singh Rajput. My condolences to his family, friends & everyone who admired his work. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 14, 2020

The tragic and shocking death of India's rising star #SushantSinghRajput has left millions of his fans devastated. The masterly performances of his film and TV career will forever be remembered. May his friends and family have the strength to cope with this loss. RIP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 14, 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन का समाचार सुनकर हैरान और दुखी हूँ ।

वह एक युवा और प्रतिभाशाली अभिनेता थे । उनके परिवार वालों और दोस्तों को मेरी संवेदनाएँ। ॐ शांति । — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 14, 2020

Anguished to learn about the sad and untimely demise of the young and very talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He will always be remembered for his contribution to Indian cinema. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 14, 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत जैसे उभरते हुए प्रतिभावान युवा कलाकार का इस प्रकार नश्वर संसार से विदा होना अचंभित करने वाला एवं दुःखद है। प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि उनकी आत्मा को शांति और अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं।

शांति — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 14, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×