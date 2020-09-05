Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has been used to defame the film industry? Yes or no

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has given rise to numerous debates and controversies. Drop your comments below and let us know concerning whether or not you think his death is used to defame the film industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise gave rise to many other debates and controversies revolving around the film industry. Whether it is the nepotism row or the insider vs outsider debate, numerous celebs from B-town earned the wrath of netizens in the past few weeks. To add to this, movies like Sadak 2 received backlash upon their release as people mostly gave negative reviews on social media. Moreover, the emergence of a drug angle in the late actor’s case has further escalated reactions.

Recently, the Producers Guild of India has issued an open letter in which they have stated that Sushant’s death has been used to slander and defame the industry including its members. However, the guild also added that it does have its flaws but has employed hundreds and thousands of people too. Apart from that, they have pointed out that a false image of the film industry has been portrayed according to which it’s a terrible place for outsiders.

Moreover, the letter also highlights how it has been called a murky den of substance abuse. Apart from that, it also mentions that there are many outsiders who have been successful in the industry. This letter comes in the wake of all the debates that have been going on in the past weeks related to drug abuse, insider vs outsiders, nepotism, and other related stuff. What are your thoughts about the same? Do let us know your opinions in the comments section whether or not Sushant’s case has been used to defame the film industry.

