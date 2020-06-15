Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: The late actor's father and other family members arrive in Mumbai

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death comes as a shock to many. The talent television turned film actor ended his life on Sunday, June 15, at his apartment in Mumbai. According to Mumbai Police, the 34-year-old actor committed suicide and was found dead at his apartment. The police have completed the postmortem and as per the report, Sushant's died of asphyxia due to hanging, confirming that he committed suicide. "Team of 3 doctors have conducted the autopsy of #SushanthSinghRajput. The provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging: Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)," ANI tweeted.

Hailing from Patna, Sushant lost his mother when he was just 16 years old. The actor is survived by his sister and father. Sushant Singh Rajput's father and his other family members have arrived at the airport. The paparazzi snapped the family outside the private airport terminal. His father and other members are seen wearing masks, abiding by the rules, at the airport. They are surrounded by some police officials as they move out of the airport. The news of the young and talented actor's sudden demise has sent shock waves all across.

Following the news of Sushant's death, his family issued a statement. "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," the statement read.

For the uninitiated, Sushant started his career with television serials. His debut show was Star Plus's romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in the year 2008. He made his film debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che! in the year 2013. Rajput has entertained the audience with his amazing performance in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and more. The actor rose to fame after playing the role of M.S. Dhoni in his biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Powering his way from engineering into acting, from television to Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput made a mark for himself in the industry on his own.