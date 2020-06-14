  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray 'Shocked & saddened' to hear about the actor

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray extends his condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput's family on his demise.
Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray 'Shocked & saddened' to hear about the actor
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise came as a shock for the netizens. Once again the nation woke up to a sad morning as the news of M.S. Dhoni actor's death broke out today. As reported by Mumbai Police, the 34-year-old committed suicide at his apartment in Mumbai and was found hanging. The entire Bollywood fraternity is mourning the death of the actor. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray too expressed his grief over Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise and extended condolence to his family.

"Shocked & saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family, fans & loved ones," Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray wrote on his Twitter handle. The news of his death comes just a few days after his ex-manager Disha Salian passed away. The actor had mourned the loss of his ex-manager on Instagram. According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput was mourning his mother's death and was battling depression.

DCP Pranay Ashok of Mumbai police has confirmed that the actor has committed suicide but they have not found any note in his house yet. They are still investigating to rule out the reason behind the same. The actor was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's comedy-drama Chhichhore wherein he starred opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The actor also played the lead role in Karan Johar's Netflix film Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. He is most famous for essaying the role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

