Sushant Singh Rajput's demise must be probed by CBI, demands BJP MP Manoj Tiwari; Visits actor's home

BJP MP and Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari paid his last respects to Sushant Singh Rajput and also met his family to offer condolences on Monday.

Sushant Singh Rajput left millions of his fans devastated when he tragically cut short his life a week ago. The 34-year-old actor left a deep void not only in Bollywood, but also across the film industry in India. Sushant was cremated in Mumbai on 15 June and his family immersed his ashes in Ganga two days later. This week the actor's family organised a prayer meet in remembrance of the late actor in his hometown Patna and a few photos and videos surfaced on social media.

Of the many people that visited, one of them was BJP MP and Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari who paid his last respects to the actor. Tiwari also met Sushant's family and offered condolences on Monday. The politician has also now demanded a CBI probe in the matter. He also mentioned that it is extremely difficult for outsiders to make their mark in Bollywood due to nepotism.

Manoj Tiwari said, "When someone from outside the industry makes a place for himself and attains success, several forces get activated to block his way. Sushant lost his mother at the age of 16 but was not shaken. So what happened now which took him to this extent that he committed suicide?" reported India Today.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sushant Singh Rajput's family organises prayer meet at his residence in Patna

The BJP MP further added, "Nepotism in Bollywood being the reason for Sushant Singh Rajput's death should be investigated. Whosoever is guilty should be punished. The Maharashtra government should handover the case to CBI for a fair probe."

Manoj Tiwari's statement comes days after the actor's fans have been rallying for his justice on social media. At the moment, the Mumbai Police are investigating the case and have recorded statements of his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, directors, house help and close friends.

Share your comment ×