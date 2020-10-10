Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is not a national issue, but related to people’s sentiment: Anup Jalota

Singer Anup Jalota states in his interview to IANS that he also feels a connection to the late actor but his death cannot be made into a national issue.

Bharatiya Janata Party member and well known singer Anup Jalota spoke about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise with IANS. The news report states how singer Anup Jalota does not consider actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death a national issue. The report by IANS quotes Anup Jalota saying that the death of the late actor is not an issue of national security which needs to be highlighted and for which people should take to the roads to protest.

The singer further goes on to add that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is about him and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The singer also mentions that Singh Rajput's death case is related to the sentiment of the people. Singer Anup Jalota who is known as 'Bhajan Samrat' also adds that he liked Sushant Singh Rajput as an actor and had met the late actor a few times. Singer Anup Jalota had reportedly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the year 2004. The ace singer states in his interview to IANS that he also feels a connection to the late actor but his death cannot be made into a national issue.

Singer Anup Jalota also adds that people are trying their best to make sure that justice is delivered in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Furthermore, the singer says that justice must be delivered as soon as possible in the late actor's case and the truth be made known. On the work front, singer Anup Jalota will feature in the film called Woh Meri Student Hai.

Credits :IANS

