Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Rajkummar Rao and Parineeti Chopra mourn their co star's death

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Rajkummar Rao and Parineeti Chopra express shock and grief as they mourn the actor's demise on social media.

After Irrfan Khan, , and Wajid Khan's untimely demise, there has come yet another bad news for Bollywood as well as cinema lovers. Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves across the film industry on Sunday as he passed away in his apartment in Mumbai. DCP Pranay Ashok of Mumbai police said that the actor has committed suicide but they have not found any note in his house yet. The police are still investigating. Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died apparently due to hanging but police can tell the exact cause of his death only after receiving post mortem report. So far, they have not found any suspicious object.

The actor's demise was mourned by the film industry and social media was flooded with condolences for the actor. And now Sushant's Kai Po Che! co-star Rajkummar Rao has expressed a shock over this sad news and spoke about the conversation the two shared on acting and cinema. Sharing a picture of Sushant and a picture where Rajkummar and Sushant are sharing a hug with each other, the Stree actor wrote, "This is so unfair. Gone too soon. I’ll always cherish our conversations on acting and cinema. You’ll be missed bhai. May God give strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in Peace brother."

Even Sushant's Shuddh Desi Romance co-star expressed her grief on social media. Sharing a picture with Sushant, Parineeti wrote, "Sush I will miss you buds."

Just a week ago, Sushant's former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide in Mumbai. The actor had mourned her demise on social media. The actor had written, "It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”

Rajput started his career with television serials. His debut show was Star Plus's romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in the year 2008. He made his film debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che! in the year 2013. Sushant has entertained the audience with his amazing performance in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and more.

