Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and other sportspersons mourn the actor's death

Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza and other sportspersons express shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death.

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise took everyone by shock. As reported, the 34-year-old actor committed suicide today morning and was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. His sudden death not only disturbed his family and friends but also the entire nation. Apart from the Bollywood industry, renowned sportspersons are also mourning Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and extending their condolences for the actor via their social media handles.

Recently, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, Vijender Singh, Mohammad Kaif and others took to their Twitter handles and expressed their grief over Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death. Hailing Sushant Singh Rajput's incredible acting, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, "Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP." Virat Kohli also expressed his disbelief over the actor's death and wrote, "Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends."

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

Plz tell me this is a fake news.. Cant believe Sushant Rajput is no more..Condolence to the family Very sad #ripsushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/wjCK77aq3t — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 14, 2020

Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Plz tell me this is a fake news.. Cant believe Sushant Rajput is no more..Condolence to the family.Very sad #ripsushantsinghrajput" and mourned the Kai Po Che actor's demise. Vijender Singh too took to his twitter handle and expressed his grief. "Extremely shocked why #SushantSinghRajput," the boxer wrote. Sania Mirza also mourned the actor's death and wrote, "Sushant you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn’t even know you were hurting this bad the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend"

Sushant you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn’t even know you were hurting this bad the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 14, 2020

Extremely shocked why #SushantSinghRajput — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) June 14, 2020

Totally shaken & shocked to hear the news of #SushantSinghRajput passing away. Can’t imagine what someone must be going through #RIP pic.twitter.com/uwTNBPZLM8 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 14, 2020

