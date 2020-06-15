  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Stylist recalls working with him: He lived three lifetimes’ worth living in one

Kazim of stylist duo Priyanka & Kazim recalls his experience working with Sushant Singh Rajput back in 2017.
16000 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Stylist recalls working with him: He lived three lifetimes’ worth living in oneSushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Stylist recalls working with him: He lived three lifetimes’ worth living in one
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput has been recognised as one of the most humble actors in the industry. The news of his sudden demise came as a wave of shock for Bollywood. Kazim of the stylist duo, Priyanka & Kazim recalled working with Sushant Singh Rajput for a shoot back in 2017 and revealed he was a very humble and helpful person. Even though Sushant Sing Rajput went big from television to the silver screen, the actor always managed to win hearts with his down to earth attitude.

"Soon after we had begun working with Sushant, a shoot in January 2017 called for us to travel overseas for 3 days. The shoot was finalised at the eleventh hour, which put me in a predicament because multiple other commitments compelled me to be in Mumbai," stylist Kazim shared a post on his social media handle and went on to reveal his experience working with the actor. His co-stylist Priyanka stayed in Mumbai juggling with gigs while he decided to travel with Sushant and help set things up on the first day, figuring now his team would to continue.

Check out the story:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Soon after we had begun working with Sushant, a shoot in January 2017 called for us to travel overseas for 3 days. The shoot was finalised at the eleventh hour, which put me in a predicament because multiple other commitments compelled me to be in Mumbai. Priyanka stayed in Mumbai juggling gigs, and I decided to travel with Sushant and help set things up on the first day, figuring my team could take it from there. Sushant, being on brand, knocked out the work quickly, and suggested we use the remainder our time well. He insisted we needed to squeeze three nights’ worth of hedonism into that one night, since I was traveling back the next day. That one night is a microcosm of how Sushant lived, three lifetimes’ worth of living in one!

A post shared by Priyanka & Kazim (@the.vainglorious) on

"Sushant, being on brand, knocked out the work quickly, and suggested we use the remainder our time well. He insisted we needed to squeeze three nights’ worth of hedonism into that one night since I was traveling back the next day," Kazim said. "That one night is a microcosm of how Sushant lived, three lifetimes’ worth of living in one! he added.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Mukesh Bhatt recalls actor felt 'disturbed' when they met for Sadak 2 discussion

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement