Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Stylist recalls working with him: He lived three lifetimes’ worth living in one

Kazim of stylist duo Priyanka & Kazim recalls his experience working with Sushant Singh Rajput back in 2017.

Sushant Singh Rajput has been recognised as one of the most humble actors in the industry. The news of his sudden demise came as a wave of shock for Bollywood. Kazim of the stylist duo, Priyanka & Kazim recalled working with Sushant Singh Rajput for a shoot back in 2017 and revealed he was a very humble and helpful person. Even though Sushant Sing Rajput went big from television to the silver screen, the actor always managed to win hearts with his down to earth attitude.

"Soon after we had begun working with Sushant, a shoot in January 2017 called for us to travel overseas for 3 days. The shoot was finalised at the eleventh hour, which put me in a predicament because multiple other commitments compelled me to be in Mumbai," stylist Kazim shared a post on his social media handle and went on to reveal his experience working with the actor. His co-stylist Priyanka stayed in Mumbai juggling with gigs while he decided to travel with Sushant and help set things up on the first day, figuring now his team would to continue.

Check out the story:

"Sushant, being on brand, knocked out the work quickly, and suggested we use the remainder our time well. He insisted we needed to squeeze three nights’ worth of hedonism into that one night since I was traveling back the next day," Kazim said. "That one night is a microcosm of how Sushant lived, three lifetimes’ worth of living in one! he added.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Mukesh Bhatt recalls actor felt 'disturbed' when they met for Sadak 2 discussion

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×