Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara began exactly 2 years ago, director Mukesh Chhabra says 'sab badal gaya'

Come 24th July and Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen in his last film ever, Dil Bechara. The movie which is an adaptation of John Green's book 'The Fault In Our Stars', dropped its trailer earlier this week and became a roaring success. Opposite Sushant is actress Sanjana Sanghi in her debut role. The film's trailer went on to become a massive hit as fans made sure to make it the most liked video. Eventually, it even surpassed the number of likes on Marvel's Avengers: Endgame's trailer.

On Thursday, the makers announced that the film's title track will be releasing on 10 July, Friday. Director Mukesh Chhabra, who will also be making his debut, has been writing heartfelt notes for his lead actor. On Thursday he did just that as he recalled how they had started shooting for Dil Bechara exactly two years ago. Chhabra tweeted, "9th July, today we complete exactly 2 years from when we started shoot in Jamshedpur ! Sab badal gaya."

9th July, today we complete exactly 2 years from when we started shoot in Jamshedpur ! Sab badal gaya — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 9, 2020

Sharing the trailer earlier, Chhabra had written how this film was his dream as well as Sushant's. "Finally after such a long wait, 2 years of my life. So many friendships close to my heart,so many ups and downs, happy and sad moments. Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath. The trailer of my debut film #DilBechara. So much has changed in my life these past years and I will always cherish every single moment," he penned down.

Sushant Singh Rajput tragically cut short his life on 14 June, 2020.

