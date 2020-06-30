Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co star Sanjana Sanghi arrives at police station to record her statement

The Mumbai Police have so far recorded statements of at least 27 people and investigation is currently underway in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi was snapped on Tuesday morning outside Bandra Police Station as she arrived to record her statement in the late actor's suicide case. The police have so far recorded statements of at least 27 people and investigation is currently underway. Just a few days back, Sanjana Sanghi along with the makers of Dil Bechara had released the film's first official poster and revealed that the film will release digitally.

However, the news of Sushant's last film getting a digital release did not go down well with his fans who were rallying for a theatrical release all along. The announcement message read, "A story of love, of hope, and of endless memories. Celebrating our dearest, and the late #SushantSinghRajput ‘s legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. #DilBechara is going to be coming to EVERYONE on @DisneyPlusHotstar on July 24. For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers."

Take a look at Sanjana Sanghi's video outside Bandra police station:

Apart from Sanjana Sanghi, the police have also interrogated the film's director Mukesh Chhabra, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma, YRF officials, the actor's house help and his creative manager Sidharth Pittani among others.

The late actor's final post-mortem report ruled out foul play and confirmed that the actor's death took place because of asphyxia due to hanging. Sushant's last rites were held in Mumbai on 15 June and his family organised a prayer meet in his hometown Patna.

Credits :Pinkvilla

