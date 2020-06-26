Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co star Sanjana Sanghi opens up on her film not releasing in theatres

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi urges fans to watch their film and celebrate with them. She expresses her feelings about her film not releasing in theatres. However, asks fans to watch it at their homes.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, co-star Sanjana Sanghi shared her feelings on their film Dil Bechara not releasing in theatres. According to Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 and was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai. After the 34-year-old actor's demise, fans have been calling out names in the Bollywood industry for allegedly sabotaging Sushant Singh Rajput's filmy career. Sources have also revealed that after losing 6 out of his 7 upcoming projects, Dil Bechara happens to be his last film.

As the Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara is just a few weeks away from its digital release on July 24, Sanjana Sanghi has opened up about her film not releasing in theatres and has shared a video paying a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput after his death. "Parda Abhi Filhal Bada Na Ho, Humara Dil Toh Ho Sakta Hai Na? |#DilBecharaOnAnyScreen," Sanjana Sanghi wrote on her Instagram handle implying that even though their film is not releasing on the big screen, their hearts are still big.

Sanjana Sanghi also shared a personal note with her fans expressing her grief on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. She says that their film Dil Bechara is meant for the fans to see on the big screens. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has made its theatrical release impossible as all the cinema houses have put their shutters down. She also reveals that it is difficult for her as well as the other team members to sink in that Sushant is not with them anymore. Further, she urges fans to watch the film and celebrate their hard work with them.

