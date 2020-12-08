Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara to Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Here are 2020's most tweeted about films

Another year is coming to an end and Twitter's review report is in regarding the most tweeted about Hindi films of 2020. From Sushant Singh Rajput's last flick Dil Bechara to Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, here are all the Bollywood films that were most talked about on Twitter.

A whole year has gone by and we all can agree on the fact that 2020 has definitely been one of the toughest years for everyone. COVID 19 Pandemic struck the world and most of the businesses were globally affected. However, due to theatres being shut, a lot of Bollywood films hit the OTT platforms and managed to entertain everyone. Some which released prior to COVID 19 in theatres, became the center of everyone's attention on Twitter. From Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara to Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, certain films evoked discussion on Twitter

As the year is coming to an end, Twitter's review report is out and well, some of the most discussion and debate inducing films that have made it to the list include the last film of late Sushant Singh Rajput, 's film about the acid attack survivor, 's epic film, 's social drama and Janhvi Kapoor's biopic of an IAF female pilot. The rank of the films has been devised by Twitter on the basis of the total Tweets by unique authors using a hashtag from January 1 to November 15. So without adieu, here are 2020's most tweeted-about films.

1. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara

The film remained the most talked about flick as it became a tribute to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. It was Sushant's last film that was released on DisneyPlus Hotstar on July 24, after his sad demise. The film also marked Sanjana Sanghi's debut as the main lead. Prior to it, she was seen in Rockstar as well. It also starred and was helmed by Mukesh Chhabra.

2. Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak

The gorgeous Deepika Padukone transformed on screen into Malti- an acid attack survivor, to show the world the life of a person who suffers the most dreaded attack and continues to fight against it. Meghna Gulzar's directorial evoked emotional responses from fans and Chhapaak became the most talked-about theatrical release of 2020.

3. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Coming to Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's epic period film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior showed the world a glimpse of an epic battle between a Maratha warrior and an evil force of Uday Bhan Singh. The film also brought back on screen the adored couple of Kajol and Ajay. It managed to impress audiences with the effects as well as performances. Om Raut's directorial continued to be one of 2020's biggest successes that released on theatres prior to the COVID 19 era.

4. Taapsee Pannu's Thappad

Anubhav Sinha's Thappad managed to portray on screen the life of a happily married Amrita, played by Taapsee Pannu. It showed everyone how her life changed after one slap by her husband at a party in front of all. The film's storyline evoked discussions and debates on Twitter as to how far a girl would go in order to command the same respect in a marriage as a man. The film also became the most tweeted about flicks due to the stellar performances by the cast.

5. Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

The story of Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl revolves around the real-life IAF female pilot, Gunjan Saxena. Janhvi transformed into Gunjan in this biopic and managed to impress everyone with her sincere portrayal of a woman in the force. Though the film did face criticism too and also became a part of the nepotism discussion, it still managed to garner praise from critics due to the performances of the lead cast including Janhvi, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and others.

Well, with 2020 coming to an end and theatres now reopening, we can only hope the new year brings cinema lovers a chance to enjoy Bollywood flicks on the big screen in theatres.

