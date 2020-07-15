Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara trailer breaks record as the 1st one to garner 10 million likes in YouTube

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's movie Dil Bechara's trailer has broken yet another record on YouTube. Read on for further details.

Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s movie Dil Bechara has been breaking multiple records even before its OTT release. Earlier, the romantic drama’s trailer had broken the record of being the most-liked video within just 24 hours of its release on YouTube. And now, it has made another pivotal record much to the excitement of the fans. So, Dil Bechara’s trailer has now become the first-ever movie trailer to get more than 10 million ‘likes’ on the popular streaming platform.

The trailer of the movie which marks the last on-screen appearance of Sushant Singh Rajput was rolled out on July 6, 2020, and has garnered around 70 million views within a short period. It had earlier received 4 million ‘likes’ on YouTube within just eight hours thereby surpassing the numbers of Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War. No other movie’s trailer has been able to garner 10 million ‘likes’ on the streaming platform to date.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and loved ones still find it hard to believe that he is gone. The late actor who won hearts with his stellar performances in movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020. It’s been almost a month since the 34-year old star’s demise. Numerous fans and celebs alike remembered him and paid tribute on social media. Among them are Ankita Lokhande, , Rhea Chakraborty, and Mukesh Chhabra.

