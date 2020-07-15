  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara trailer breaks record as the 1st one to garner 10 million likes in YouTube

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's movie Dil Bechara's trailer has broken yet another record on YouTube. Read on for further details.
2389 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara trailer breaks record as the 1st one to garner 10 million likes in YouTubeSushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara trailer breaks record as the 1st one to garner 10 million likes in YouTube
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s movie Dil Bechara has been breaking multiple records even before its OTT release. Earlier, the romantic drama’s trailer had broken the record of being the most-liked video within just 24 hours of its release on YouTube. And now, it has made another pivotal record much to the excitement of the fans. So, Dil Bechara’s trailer has now become the first-ever movie trailer to get more than 10 million ‘likes’ on the popular streaming platform.

The trailer of the movie which marks the last on-screen appearance of Sushant Singh Rajput was rolled out on July 6, 2020, and has garnered around 70 million views within a short period. It had earlier received 4 million ‘likes’ on YouTube within just eight hours thereby surpassing the numbers of Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War. No other movie’s trailer has been able to garner 10 million ‘likes’ on the streaming platform to date.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and loved ones still find it hard to believe that he is gone. The late actor who won hearts with his stellar performances in movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020. It’s been almost a month since the 34-year old star’s demise. Numerous fans and celebs alike remembered him and paid tribute on social media. Among them are Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, and Mukesh Chhabra.

Credits :Youtube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement