Is Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara which is adapted from The Fault in Our Stars based on a true story?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film Dil Bechara was inspired by John Green's The Fault in Our Stars. In case you were curious to know if Hazel Grace and Augustus Water's story was based on a true story, we've got you covered.

Last night, all eyes were on Dil Bechara and more specifically, the late Sushant Singh Rajput who had his swansong moment by delivering a gut-wrenching performance in the film, which also stars Sanjana Sanghi. Social Media has been flooded with praises for Sushant, who did complete justice to the book/film that Dil Bechara was based on. Most of us know it was John Green's The Fault in our Stars that inspired Dil Bechara but do you know if the book was based on a true story or not? Well, TFIOS is based on John Green's friendship with the late Esther Earl.

For the unversed, Esther was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at the young age of 12 and had her own YouTube channel where she documented her life and struggles with the disease. On August 25, 2010, Esther breathed her last at the age of 16. On JohnGreenBooks.com, via History vs Hollywood, the author had revealed that much of the story in TFIOS was inspired by his "friendship" with Earl as well as his affection for her friends and family. For Green, what inspired him the most was "Esther's unusual mix of teenagerness and empathy: She was a very outwardly focused person, very conscious of and attentive to her friends and family. But she was also silly and funny and totally normal."

However, John was respectful of his late friend and didn't want to appropriate Esther's story, which belongs to her and to her family and definitely not him. Hence, Hazel Grace became a fictional character who in many important ways is different from the person that Earl was. As for their first-ever meeting, the unlikely friendship was struck when the two bumped into each other at a Harry Potter conference in 2009 and quickly became friends.

As for similarities between Esther and Hazel is just superficial things like the oxygen tanks and the form of cancer along with the unabashed personality, their closeness to friends and family and the innate ability to be silly and funny while being normal. However, the character of Augustus Water and the romance angle was pure fiction.

"If I hadn't known Esther, I never would have written The Fault in Our Stars. I might've eventually finished a book about adolescent illness of some kind, but it wouldn't have been this one," Green had confessed. Also, Earl wasn't aware of TFIOS as before her death, the story was completely different without a character named Hazel who suffered from cancer.

Check out one of Esther Earl's VLog below:

According to The Atlantic, John also drew inspiration for TFIOS from time spent working as a student chaplain at a children's hospital.

We're glad that The Fault in Our Stars was written the way it was and inspired millions while also gifting us Dil Bechara.

