Sushant Singh Rajput's director Neeraj Pandey reveals Dhoni was 'shattered' with the actor's sudden demise

Sushant Singh Rajput's film and work in the television space gave his fans many reasons to cheer about. After his tragic and untimely demise, a section of his fans have been reminiscing his work and are fondly looking back on all the characters Sushant played. One such character which catapulted him into fame was playing the Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Since his demise, Dhoni has not shared much on social media. However, his manager/friend/ and film’s co-producer Arun Pandey had earlier revealed that the cricketer was 'morose'.

Now, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story's film director Neeraj Pandey has revealed that Sushant's death has left the cricketer shattered. As per reports, Neeraj had called up Dhoni on Sunday afternoon, when the tragic news surfaced, to convey the sad news of Sushant’s death.

Speaking to xtratime.in, Neeraj said, "Apart from calling Mahi bhai, I have also called two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey. They all seemed very upset with such a piece of terrible news. Mahi bhai was in a shock to hear the news and got shattered." During the filming of Dhoni, Sushant and the former Indian skipper had spent a great deal of time together.

In an interview with ABP Ananda, Arun Pandey had revealed that Sushant's untimely demise has deeply impacted Dhoni. He said, "We can’t even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief. Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident. Sushant was only 34 and a prosperous career was waiting for him, I have no doubt about that. There are ups and downs in everyone’s life."

