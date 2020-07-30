  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help informed his sister about Rhea Chakraborty's involvement in black magic

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Mita has made a shocking revelation in relation to the late actor's case. This is concerning Rhea Chakraborty performing black magic as has been mentioned by the late actor's domestic help.
19204 reads Mumbai Updated: July 30, 2020 10:38 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help informed his sister about Rhea Chakraborty's involvement in black magic
(Trigger Warning)

Recently, a few more shocking revelations have been made concerning late Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. As per a report by Times Now, his sister Mitu Singh has made these statements when being interrogated by Patna Police on Wednesday. She has revealed that one of Sushant’s domestic help’s had informed her about Rhea Chakraborty performing black magic a few months back. If media reports are to be believed, this servant was among the first ones to discover the late actor’s body.

For the unversed, Bihar Police is reportedly running a separate investigation in Sushant’s case and all these revelations have been made as a part of the same. Earlier, his father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people on Sunday at the Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna. As per the latest updates, the statements of the family members of the late actor including his father and sister will be recorded by the Mumbai Police for further investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving the entertainment industry and the entire nation in deep shock. The Mumbai Police is already investigating the matter and as many as 38 people including Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, and others have been summoned to the police station for recording their statements. Meanwhile, his last movie Dil Bechara has been released sometime back on an OTT platform and has received a humongous response from the audience.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Actor's sister and help provide 'sensational' information to Bihar Police

Credits :Times Now

