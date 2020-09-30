  1. Home
Is Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help Keshav working at Sara Ali Khan's residence? Here's what we know

Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help Keshav was among those persons present at the late actor's house on the day of his untimely demise. Read on for further details.
9356 reads Mumbai Updated: September 30, 2020 01:55 am
Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help Keshav works at Sara Ali Khan's residenceIs Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help Keshav working at Sara Ali Khan's residence? Here's what we know
Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise on June 14, 2020, saddened everyone. Since then, his friends and loved ones have demanded justice for him. Not one but three agencies are currently probing the late actor’s case. Numerous people have been summoned and interrogated by the agencies in connection with Sushant’s matter. Among them is his flatmate Siddharth Pithani, domestic helps Neeraj, Keshav, and others. As per a report by Republic TV, Keshav has been recently tracked at Sara Ali Khan’s residence.

For the unversed, Keshav was among those persons present at Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bandra apartment on the day of his demise. Republic TV’s report suggests that the guard present at Sara Ali Khan’s place confirmed that Keshav is employed there. All of this has been disclosed as part of a sting operation. When questioned about Sushant’s demise in the intercom phone, Keshav has reportedly requested to be left alone as the matter is over as of now.

Earlier, Neeraj Singh’s uncle had also reportedly confirmed that Keshav currently works at Sara Ali Khan’s residence. He said that the latter had gone to Goa and that he went when the actress called him. Singh’s uncle also stated that Keshav is back in Mumbai and that it has been two days since he came from Goa. For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan arrived in the city a few days back after being summoned by the NCB for questioning. Her name surfaced amidst the agency’s constant probe into the Bollywood drug nexus that is currently grabbing headlines. 

