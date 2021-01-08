Sushant Singh Rajput's 'dream project' assistant director absconding in drugs case, NCB on the lookout

Turns out, assistant director Rishikesh Pawar's name cropped up in the investigation when Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant was interrogated.

The Narcotics Control Bureau is on the lookout for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and assistant director in a drugs case. According to a latest report in India Today, Rishikesh Pawar, who was an AD on Sushant's dream project, has fled his Mumbai residence and the central agency is now on the lookout for him. Turns out, Pawar's name cropped up in the investigation when Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant was interrogated.

Dipesh Sawant had named Pawar as someone who supplied drugs to the late actor. Following his interrogation, the NCB had raided Pawar's residence and seized his laptop and a hard disk drive. As per the report, the assistant director had applied for an anticipatory bail in the Bombay High Court but was asked to appeal in the Sessions Court. Turns out, the court rejected his plea on Thursday.

NCB officials then reached Pawar's residence in Mumbai but he had already fled and was missing. The development was confirmed by ANI as it tweeted, "Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting a search for Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, assistant director Rishikesh Pawar who has been absconding since yesterday. He was summoned to appear before the agency, in connection with a drugs case."

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting a search for Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, assistant director Rishikesh Pawar who has been absconding since yesterday. He was summoned to appear before the agency, in connection with a drugs case. — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2021

Multiple people have been arrested in the last few months, including Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty, ever since the drugs angle came to the fore in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The CBI continues to investigate and has not ruled out any aspects of the case so far.

