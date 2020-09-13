Sushant Singh Rajput's driver reveals late actor & Sara Ali Khan stopped staying in touch after Thailand trip

Sushant Singh Rajput's driver, Dhirendra, stated that during his tenure, the actor was not into drugs and in fact followed a strict schedule.

Sushant Singh Rajput's driver Dhirendra Yadav, who has been interrogated by the CBI in the late actor's death probe, has spoken up to several media outlets about the actor's life. Speaking to India TV, SSR's driver stated that he worked for the late actor from October 2018 to April 2019. He touched upon the relationship that Sushant and Sara Ali Khan shared saying that they were close and good friends.

When asked if Sara used to visit the late actor's home, he said, "She (Sara) used to not come home. They (Sushant and Sara) had gone to promote Kedarnath on Bigg Boss and that's when they traveled together." Sushant's close friend Samuel Haokip had earlier revealed that Sara and Sushant were smitten by each other. In fact, the duo had also gone to Thailand in January 2019 with reportedly a couple of friends.

When asked if something in particular happened after returning from the trip, SSR's driver said, "Trip se aane ke baad, madam nahi thi saath mai. (After Thailand trip, madam wasn't there.)" He added that he was on leave when they were on the trip and joined work shortly after their return.

He revealed that though Sara and Sushant were good friends, she was not in his life after the Thailand trip. "Maybe around 10 days after the trip. Sonchiriya had released by then. I was on leave," the driver said.

When asked if the late actor was into any kind of substance abuse during his time, the driver said, "No one used to take drugs when I was working. Everyone had a proper schedule. We used to go for shooting and even play tennis, cricket and other sports."

He added that Sushant shared a good relation with his family and that he never met Rhea Chakraborty since he left the job before the actress entered Sushant's life.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel on why he feels Sara was pressurised to breakup with actor

Credits :India TV

Share your comment ×