Sushant Singh Rajput's emotional note as he remembers late mother wins the internet; Rhea Chakraborty loves it

Sushant Singh Rajput shared a heartwarming note as he remembered his late mother who had passed away when the actor was just 16 years old.

Sushant Singh Rajput is one of the Bollywood actors which enjoy a massive fan following. While his incredible acting prowess has won him a lot of critical acclaims, his cute looks have made the female fans go weak on their knees. Interestingly, after the stupendous success of his last release Chhichhore, the actor has been missing from the limelight at least on the professional front. But the actor does not fail to impress fans through his social media account. Amid the lockdown, as well, Sushant has been treating fans with some unique and throwback photos on his Instagram account.

Today, Sushant shared an emotional note as he remembered his mom who had passed away when the actor was just 16 years old. The M.S. Dhoni actor had shared a black and white collage of his mother and his own. Sharing the monochrome picture, Sushant wrote, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops Unending dreams carving an arc of smile And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... #माँ." As soon as Sushant posted the photo, his rumoured girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty commented with hearts on his post.

For the initiated, Sushant and Rhea have been dating each other for a while and are going strong with their bond. Although neither Sushant nor Rhea ever made their relationship public but their secret vacations speak volumes about their love affair. But during a conversation with ETimes, the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress denied about dating Sushant and claimed that they are just good friends. She also asserted that while she finds the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor super cute, attractive and one of the nicest persons she knows. However, Rhea isn’t sure about what Sushant thinks of her.

