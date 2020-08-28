Sushant Singh Rajput's ex assistant REVEALS details of late actor's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan & friends

Sushant Singh Rajput's former assistant Sabir Ahmed has now reportedly revealed that actress Sara Ali Khan had joined the late actor during his trip to Bangkok.

The latest news report by India Today states that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former assistant Sabir Ahmed has now revealed about Sara Ali Khan joining the actor during his trip to Bangkok. Sabir Ahmed reportedly states that Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput did not leave their hotel in Bangkok for three days. Sabir Ahmed spoke to India Today about the Bangkok trip and how it was meant for the late actor and Sara along with Sushant's PRO team. The former assistant goes on to reveal that Sara and Sushant stayed in the luxurious hotel during the trip except for the first day when everyone ventured out to the beach.

Previously, when Rhea Chakraborty spoke to India Today about her side of the story in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actress states that the late star had taken a trip to Bangkok, which cost the actor Rs 70 lakhs. Now, as per a report by India Today, the late actor's former assistant, Sabir Ahmed goes on to reveal how the trip was taken by Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Kushal Zaveri, Siddharth Gupta, Abbas, Mushtaq and him.

He further adds that Sara and Sushant ventured out with the rest only on the first day of their trip and the remaining days they stayed in their hotel. Sabir also mentions how the trip was cut short due to a tsunami forecast. He says that the late actor and Sara returned home and he along with Mushtaq stayed back in Bangkok for a month. Sabir Ahmed also states that the late actor gave his ATM card to him for their expenses. Further, Samuel Haokip reporteldy transferred money to them from Mumbai. Sabir Ahmed also states that Samuel picked up Sushant and Sara from the airport when they returned from Bangkok.

