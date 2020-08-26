Sushant Singh Rajput's ex bodyguard alleges late actor was a drug addict: Report

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has become way more baffling in current times. Recently, the late actor's ex-bodyguard has made a shocking allegation about him.

The new drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has shocked the conscious ones in the nation. The late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats were recovered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sometime back. They have now handed over these details to the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau that point towards a possible drug conspiracy. In response, the NCB has registered a case against Rhea and two others for alleged drug dealing. However, another shocking revelation awaits everyone now.

As per a report by India Today, Sushant’s ex-bodyguard Mushtaq has alleged that he has seen the late actor consuming expensive and imported drugs at private parties. He also reportedly took them while traveling in his car. For the unversed, Mushtaq was a part of Sushant’s security escort. He served the MS Dhoni star for nine months before leaving the job in February 2019. This starting claim made by the bodyguard has made the entire matter murkier.

Earlier, certain media reports stated that Sushant’s cook Neeraj claimed to have prepared marijuana cigarettes for the late actor. Meanwhile, Mushtaq, in his statement has reportedly also said that he warned one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s managers about the drug abuse. In response, the manager told him that the particular drug was expensive and not something of the ordinary variety. Mushtaq also alleges that three to four personal staff used to roll joints for the late actor.

If that was not enough, the former bodyguard also stated that they were reportedly asked to not to leave any trace of drugs inside the car for the fear of getting caught. Mushtaq has further claimed that Sushant was temperamental and that no one could predict his mood. He reportedly used to ask for anything during shoots and would lose his cool if he didn’t get the same. He also alleges that Sushant also canceled shoots because of his mood. According to him, the late actor also sacked personal staff members for no single fault.

As per the same report, Mushtaq claims to have spoken highly of Sushant on TV networks. Citing the reason behind the same, he states that he can’t say everything on interviews or else his effigy would be burnt by people.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Siddharth Pithani CONFESSES Rhea destroyed 8 hard drives days before actor's death

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×