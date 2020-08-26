Sushant Singh Rajput's ex bodyguard alleges late actor was a drug addict: Report
The new drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has shocked the conscious ones in the nation. The late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats were recovered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sometime back. They have now handed over these details to the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau that point towards a possible drug conspiracy. In response, the NCB has registered a case against Rhea and two others for alleged drug dealing. However, another shocking revelation awaits everyone now.
As per a report by India Today, Sushant’s ex-bodyguard Mushtaq has alleged that he has seen the late actor consuming expensive and imported drugs at private parties. He also reportedly took them while traveling in his car. For the unversed, Mushtaq was a part of Sushant’s security escort. He served the MS Dhoni star for nine months before leaving the job in February 2019. This starting claim made by the bodyguard has made the entire matter murkier.
Earlier, certain media reports stated that Sushant’s cook Neeraj claimed to have prepared marijuana cigarettes for the late actor. Meanwhile, Mushtaq, in his statement has reportedly also said that he warned one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s managers about the drug abuse. In response, the manager told him that the particular drug was expensive and not something of the ordinary variety. Mushtaq also alleges that three to four personal staff used to roll joints for the late actor.
If that was not enough, the former bodyguard also stated that they were reportedly asked to not to leave any trace of drugs inside the car for the fear of getting caught. Mushtaq has further claimed that Sushant was temperamental and that no one could predict his mood. He reportedly used to ask for anything during shoots and would lose his cool if he didn’t get the same. He also alleges that Sushant also canceled shoots because of his mood. According to him, the late actor also sacked personal staff members for no single fault.
As per the same report, Mushtaq claims to have spoken highly of Sushant on TV networks. Citing the reason behind the same, he states that he can’t say everything on interviews or else his effigy would be burnt by people.
Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Siddharth Pithani CONFESSES Rhea destroyed 8 hard drives days before actor's death
Anonymous 24 minutes ago
Won't believe it till we see it. There is a new video posted today - where the bodyguard clarifies he NEVER say Sushant on drugs, but he's heard there were drugs at Sushant's parties. But he takes care to clarify - more than once - that he NEVER saw it. He speaks clearly in the video, so we know this is not makebelieve. On the other hand, channels suddenly rushing to report Sushant's drug abuse the past hour have NO video footage. Made up lies by presstitutes? Please post PV and show you're not one of them.
Anonymous 26 minutes ago
Rhea PR, whatever you try to malign SSR and his family WILL NOT WORK. Public knows your Rheality!
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
I have seen myself so many Bollywood stars taking drugs why only sushant is targetted I have seen rhea in bandra club going to the kitchen area with her frends to drug
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
I always knew this. TRust me, He always appreaded to be very different from the normal. People said he is just an introvert. NO. He was edgy. Always unstable and very something, I cant descrive but he was not normal for sure. I said this to my family on the day I watched MS Dhoni but they laughed it off. Later I told them the same after watching Chicchore. They again laughed it off. I somehow felt he was a depressed and was on drugs. Im sure Rhea couldnt have forced him to take drugs. He , on the other hand, forced her to give him. I can see it in one of her chats that says he needs to quit weed. Her friend too says Rhea was taking good care of him. So, Rhea is a gold digger but didnot force him to take drugs. She tried ways to deaddict him . THat is why he cooperated with her. She tried to take him to deaddict to a resort but he was not ready to get treated. She didnot inform the family because he told her not to. He just couldnt get out of the addiction. TRust me this is true. We all have sympathy for a handsome young person who died. And we naturally hate his girl friend. So please trust me, he is not a clean chit and she didnot kill him. He committed suicide because of his drug addiction. May be some day very soon Rhea will be forced to disclose this by CBI . Also, his family knew something for sure about his drug abuse. Im 100% sure of this. That is why they complained to police. Now they are blaming Rhea which is unfair. He was a talented man but weak hearted and a tee
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
What an idiotic statement by Mustaque. Looks like he has been planted by the perpetrators of this crime. Why would he lose his life if was drug addict. Obviously SsR was going to expose someone in this
Anonymous 50 minutes ago
Everybody knows that
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Paid by the Bhatts he is lying thru his teeth!!!