Sushant Singh Rajput's ex cook accuses Rhea of firing him; Says she did not take good care of the actor

According to a report by India Today, Ashok says that Rhea was the reason as to why he lost his job with the late actor. When Ashok was quizzed about the late actor's mental health condition, the former cook states that Sushant Singh Rajput was pretty much left to the pills.

As per a news report by India Today, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex cook Ashok now states that actress Rhea Chakraborty did not do enough to help the late star through his mental illness issues. The former cook further goes on to reveal that the actress did not take good care of the late actor Sushant. According to a report by India Today, Ashok also says that Rhea was the reason as to why he lost his job with the late actor. He further goes on to add that he returned from his vacation, he got to know that he was fired from his employment.

The former cook of Sushant Singh Rajput goes on to say that he was informed of his job loss from the house manager, Samuel Miranda. When Ashok was quizzed about the late actor's mental health condition, the former cook states that Sushant Singh Rajput was pretty much left to the pills. He says that if he was still working there, he would have made sure that the late star was doing some kind of activity. Ashok states that he would have made the late actor do some kind of workout, exercise and would have kept him active.

As per the report, the former cook of Sushant Singh Rajput says that the actor was either sleeping or was in bed. He further alleges that the late actor was reminded over and over again that he was sick by Rhea and others. Ashok says that the late actor Sushant could not meet with his sisters when they had come to visit him. He reportedly states that it could have been Rhea who used Sushant's phone to tell his sisters that he was busy, to avoid meeting them.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s former flatmate Siddharth Pithani says ‘I have given all the names’ post CBI grilling)

Credits :india today

Share your comment ×