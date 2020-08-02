Sushant Singh Rajput's ex manager Disha Salian's case files not deleted, claims Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police officials have rubbished the reports of Disha Salian's files getting accidentally deleted. Read further for more details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian passed away on 8th June 2020. Recently, there were reports that the Bihar Police team had approached the Malvani Police Station situated in Mumbai to ask for details on Disha’s demise. However, they were reportedly told that the files had been deleted accidentally and that they cannot be retrieved. The Bihar team also went to Disha’s residence to record the statements of her family members but could not do so as nobody was present there.

All of this happened on Saturday i.e. 1st August. However, police officials from Mumbai have denied these reports the very next day stating that the case files of Disha Salian have not been deleted. This has been revealed by the officials of the Malvani Police station. They have also mentioned the fact that they have everything on record including the documents. They have further said that the case is still under investigation and that the family has no complaint against anyone.

Now, talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, SP Vinay Tewari from Bihar has arrived in Mumbai for further probe on the same. Meanwhile, Dil Bechara’s director Mukesh Chhabra and screenwriter Rumi Jaffery have been questioned by the Bihar Police team who has been camping in the city for the past few days. It has been learned that Jaffery was close to the late actor as well as his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty because of which he has been interrogated by the officials.

