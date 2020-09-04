Sushant Singh Rajput's ex manager Shruti Modi informs CBI about actor consuming marijuana with Rhea: Report

The news report further quotes sources stating that actress Rhea Chakraborty would smoke joints with Samuel Miranda and brother Showik Chakraborty on a regular basis.

As per a news report by News 18, Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi has now informed the CBI about the late actor consuming marijuana along with Rhea Chakraborty. The news report further quotes sources stating that actress Rhea Chakraborty would smoke joints with Samuel Miranda who was Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager and also with Showik Chakraborty on a regular basis on the late actor's terrace space. Previously, the news reports have stated how the Narcotics Control Bureau are probing the drug angle in the late star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The Enforcement Directorate is also investigating the late actor's death case with respect to the money laundering angle. Furthermore, the news reports also state that the Enforcement Directorate probed Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats which allegedly establishes her use and dealing with banned drugs. Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty was reportedly grilled by CBI at the DRDO guest house. He was reported questioned for the third time, and he was grilled for five hours. Previously, the news reports claimed that CBI interrogated Rhea Chakraborty's father for almost 10 hours on Wednesday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has reportedly arrested Zaid Vilatra, in connection with the drugs angle that NCB is investigating in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The news reports add that Zaid Vilatra was involved in drug dealing and that a Mumbai court has granted the Narcotics Control Bureau Zaid Vilatra's custody for seven days.

