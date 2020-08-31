Sushant Singh Rajput's family allegedly aware about his depression; Sister Priyanka helped arrange anxiety med

A new set of WhatsApp chats have surfaced claiming that Sushant Singh Rajput was in touch with his sister Priyanka who was helping him arrange for anxiety medication. The late actor's family reportedly knew about his depression.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe has taken yet another shocking turn. While CBI continues to interrogate Rhea Chakraborty and her family, a new set of messages exchanged between the late actor and his sister Priyanka have surfaced. The new chats accessed by India Today claims that the sister was helping the actor arrange for medications used by people battling anxiety. The chat reportedly took place on June 8, when Rhea was still in Sushant's Bandra apartment. According to the chat, Priyanka was arranging for Librium capsules and Nexito.

Librium is reportedly used to treat anxiety, insomnia and alcohol and drug withdrawal symptoms, according to the publication. Nexito 10 mg tablet is prescribed for depression. Lonazep is prescribed for epilepsy, panic and anxiety disorder. The publication's sources have claimed that the conversation took place on the morning of June 8. Priyanka reportedly asked Sushant to have Librium capsules for a week and then start taking Nexito 10 mg once every day after breakfast.

She also allegedly suggested the actor keeps Lonazep tablets but only for SOS situations, which he could use in case of anxiety attacks. When Sushant informed her that he would need a prescription, Priyanka said she would arrange it for her. "My friend here is a renowned doctor who can get you connected to the best doctor in Mumbai all confidential.. so don't worry," her text read, as mentioned in the report. She then shared a prescription and helped him.

While the chat hints that the sister was aware of his anxious state of mind, a source also informed that publication that Dr Tarun Kumar from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital is Sushant's family friend and he had prescribed the meds after consulting the late actor's family members.

