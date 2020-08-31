Sushant Singh Rajput's family allegedly aware about his depression; Sister Priyanka helped arrange anxiety med
Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe has taken yet another shocking turn. While CBI continues to interrogate Rhea Chakraborty and her family, a new set of messages exchanged between the late actor and his sister Priyanka have surfaced. The new chats accessed by India Today claims that the sister was helping the actor arrange for medications used by people battling anxiety. The chat reportedly took place on June 8, when Rhea was still in Sushant's Bandra apartment. According to the chat, Priyanka was arranging for Librium capsules and Nexito.
Librium is reportedly used to treat anxiety, insomnia and alcohol and drug withdrawal symptoms, according to the publication. Nexito 10 mg tablet is prescribed for depression. Lonazep is prescribed for epilepsy, panic and anxiety disorder. The publication's sources have claimed that the conversation took place on the morning of June 8. Priyanka reportedly asked Sushant to have Librium capsules for a week and then start taking Nexito 10 mg once every day after breakfast.
She also allegedly suggested the actor keeps Lonazep tablets but only for SOS situations, which he could use in case of anxiety attacks. When Sushant informed her that he would need a prescription, Priyanka said she would arrange it for her. "My friend here is a renowned doctor who can get you connected to the best doctor in Mumbai all confidential.. so don't worry," her text read, as mentioned in the report. She then shared a prescription and helped him.
While the chat hints that the sister was aware of his anxious state of mind, a source also informed that publication that Dr Tarun Kumar from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital is Sushant's family friend and he had prescribed the meds after consulting the late actor's family members.
Rhea's lawyer claims Rhea left Sushant's home only after Priyanka changed his meds. Read about it here: Rhea Chakraborty’s Lawyer: She left Sushant’s home after Priyanka changed his meds, she protested against it
Anonymous 13 minutes ago
ahh!! NOw SSR Fans are not going to belive it. What kind of family. Now SSR FAKE fans will say CBI wrong. THey are making strory. Man was depressed.
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
Almost 2 and a half months she is being accused of medicating Ssr... She said nothing about his sister changing his meds thats y she left... But instead she is busy bashing his father... His sisters... Ankita.. Is this woman and her lawyer for real
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
He has depression. Admit it. Check for foul play still. Some people are just stuck on Rhea. I can’t believe the sisters could be so uncaring. Now they are on social media crying!
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
Rhea gave him medication which put him into depression .. Rendered him helpless .. And then presented him to the public and the Dr's with the depressed angle.... Before rhea entered his life there was a perfect normal person.... Watch September 2019 interview... Only after that Paris trip... Most likely meds kicked in when he came back
Anonymous 1 hour ago
May be, but it has nothing to do with his murder, secondly, to be noted, depression, bipolar, anxiety everything surfaced only after Rhea's entry in his life. For the past 2-3 years, he was under observation, was controlled, was threatened, day by day it must have increased, God knows for what, surely must have become little anxious, but never depressed!!!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Depressed or not.... It l points to MURDER
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Whether he was depressed or not is irelavent... Becuase everything points to MURDER