  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's family expressed displeasure with film producer Sandip Ssingh and Shekhar Suman

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family has said that actor Shekhar Suman and producer Sandip Ssingh's press conference with RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav is a "political gimmick".
11150 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's family expressed displeasure with film producer Sandip Ssingh and Shekhar SumanSushant Singh Rajput's family expressed displeasure with film producer Sandip Ssingh and Shekhar Suman
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shekhar, who had earlier called Sushant's suicide a "more than meets the eye", recently payed a visit to the late actor's family in Patna and conducted a press conference along with Yadav.

Sushant's family said that Shekhar was using the actor's untimely death for political gain, since Shekhar was set to join Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) soon after the press conference, according to dnaindia.com.

The portal also shared that the late actor's family were unaware about the press meet. "Everything is under investigation in Mumbai and giving media byte in Patna under the political banner is just for political mileage. Family is capable enough to demand all this and keep doing and waiting for police investigation report hence any kind of politics and political intervention not needed. There are already political people in the family who will take this up," the website reports Sushant's family as saying.

A related report in timesofindia.indiatimes.com states that Sushant's family is upset with film producer Sandip Ssingh for sharing the dais with Tejashvi Yadav and Shekhar Suman. The family is displeased over the use of a political banner at the press conference.

Sushant died on June 14. He was found hanging in his Bandra home. He was 34.

Also Read Sushant Singh Rajput death: Shekhar Suman off to Bihar for urging CM Nitish Kumar to press CBI enquiry

Credits :IANS

Latest Videos
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Anonymous 16 minutes ago

Shekhar Kapur, Shekhar Suman and some more who are showing over concern are just doing all this for grabbing public's eyeballs(attention). Sorry to know that they are using Sushant's death for this reason. Post it pinkvilla. Rip Sushant.

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

Very sad Sushant had to live with Shady people like Sandip . Unfortunate.

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Shitty people using his death for personal gains. May these so called friends n well wishers rot in hell. His death is made into a mockery.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement