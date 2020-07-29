Sushant Singh Rajput's family files caveat in response to Rhea Chakraborty's plea for transfer of actor's case

Rhea Chakraborty has recently filed a petition asking for the transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's case from Patna to Mumbai. Meanwhile, the late actor's family has filed a caveat in response to the same.

Things have become more complicated in late Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and the latest updates are proof for the same. Meanwhile, the late actor’s father had filed an FIR against some people including the former’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on charges of abetment to suicide, financial exploitation, and threats. This FIR has been filed in Patna, Bihar by KK Singh on Sunday. However, in response to this, Rhea Chakraborty moved the court herself and made a plea for the case to be transferred to Mumbai.

And now, yet again, family members of Sushant Singh Rajput have filed a caveat at the Supreme Court as Rhea moved the court earlier for the transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. This has been done as a request on the part of the family for not allowing Rhea’s petition to be heard. As per a report by Republic World, Sushant’s family’s lawyer Vikas Singh will be present during the proceedings at the court.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer happens to be Satish Maneshinde who has earlier worked on the cases of Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt and . Meanwhile, the latest reports state that the actress is missing from her residence in Mumbai because of which the Bihar police team could not approach her. It has been assumed that the actress has been whisked away by her advice of her lawyer so that she can file for anticipatory bail and appear in court later on.

Credits :Republic World

