Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend claims Siddharth Pithani was happy with Mumbai Police's probe on the case

Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani allegedly gave three statements to the Mumbai police before leaving for Hyderabad. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has got baffling in the past few days. With the CBI taking up the case, numerous shocking revelations have been made. In the midst of all this, a family friend of the late actor, Smita Parikh has something to share on his flatmate Siddharth Pithani. Now, the investigating agency has already summoned the latter and questioned him in connection with the matter. In the meantime, Smita’s revelations are no less shocking in this matter.

She states that Pithani was happy with the way the Mumbai Police was handling Sushant’s case in the initial days. He also reportedly backed their probe. However, the next thing she says about him is somewhat baffling. According to Smita who spoke to Pithani over phone five days after the actor’s death, he revealed about giving three statements to Mumbai Police. But what he said next is going to grab the readers’ attention. Pithani revealed that it was a kind of healing or therapy for him.

He also added that it was like a burden fell off his chest. Talking about Siddharth Pithani, he has already arrived in Mumbai from Hyderabad amidst CBI’s investigation. For the unversed, Mumbai Police was earlier probing Sushant’s case. But it has now been handed over to the CBI post Supreme Court’s verdict on August 19. The investigating agency has interrogated many people in connection with the matter including Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Sushant’s housekeeping staff, accountant, psychiatrist, flatowner, and others.

