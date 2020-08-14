Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend pays tribute to him with a music video titled 'Insaaf Ye Ek Sawaal Hai'

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has left the entire nation numb and heartbroken. Meanwhile, the late actor's family friend Nilotpal Mrinal has dedicated a music video to him.

(Trigger Warning)

It’s been almost two months since Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode. However, his loved ones and fans still find it hard to believe that a lively and talented soul like him is gone so soon. Moreover, the latest developments related to the late actor’s case have become further baffling in the past few days. Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people sometime back accusing them of abetment of suicide and related allegations.

A few days back, the case has been transferred to CBI. Meanwhile, people have been demanding justice for Sushant and paying tributes to him. Among them is his family friend Nilotpal Mrinal who has paid a tribute to the late actor through a music video titled ‘Insaaf Ek Sawaal Hai.’ The soulful track has been dedicated to Sushant and it gives a glimpse of all his fond memories including the pictures with family members and scenes from all his movies including Dil Bechara, Kedarnath, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Varun Jain has crooned the song and its music has been given by Shubham Sundaram. Moreover, Aditya Chakravarty has penned the lyrics. The music video has been produced by Nilotpal himself. He has also attached a note at the end that reads, “Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us but he is always alive in our heart and this little tribute I am giving to him from Family, Friends & Fans – I hope you all like this and will get strength for his justice.”

Check out the video below:

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×