Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend questions Sandip Ssingh's role: He gave clean chit to everyone

A family friend of Sushant Singh Rajput has raised a question over Sandip Ssingh's role in covering up the entire case. He has also made some serious allegations against the latter.

It seems like the mysteries revolving around Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise have gotten deeper than ever. In the meantime, numerous people close to the late actor have come out and revealed various facets related to his life. Among them is one of Sushant’s family friends who has questioned Sandip Ssingh’s role in covering up the case. For the unversed, this is the same Sandip who has claimed to be one of the close friends of the actor in multiple interviews.

The family friend has not only pointed out various inconsistencies in Sandip Ssingh’s statements but has also made some shocking revelations. He has said that the latter gave a clean chit to everyone including Mahesh Bhatt, , and Aditya Chopra in interviews despite being aware of the fact that an investigation is going on. He has also alleged that Sandip told everyone about their relations being fine with Sushant. He has now questioned Sandip’s role in covering up the entire case.

He has claimed that he was being informed by Sandip Ssingh’s associate about a party being held at Disha Salian’s residence. Disha was Sushant’s ex-manager who passed away on 8th June after reportedly falling off a building in Malad. He has drawn a connection between Sushant’s death and Disha’s death and has claimed that the late actor did change 50 sim cards within 5 days. On the contrary, Disha’s father has recently written to the police stating that all the stories about her are cooked up.

Credits :Republic TV

