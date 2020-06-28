Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend requests Police to question Sandip Ssingh over deleted posts

Two weeks since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, the police have questioned and recorded statements of the late actor's family, friends and others associated with him. Now, Sushant's friend requests the police to interrogate Sandip Ssingh over deleted posts.

It has been two weeks since the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death made the headlines. Ever since then police have been on their feet and investigating the reason behind the actor's decision to end his life. Family, friends, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and casting directors have been appearing at the Bandra Police Station in Mumbai to record their statements and answer questions in connection with his death. While the police are working towards the cause, Sushant's family friend Nilotpal has urged the police to interrogate Sandip Ssingh again.

The request comes after claims over Instagram posts disappearing from Sushant's account made the headlines. Nilotpal suspects the producer of tampering with Sushant's social media account. Nilotpal has penned a letter requesting Mumbai Police of interrogating Sandip again. He states Sandip has been giving a clean chit to people who have come under the spotlight in connection with Sushant's death, as reported by India TV.

He claims that while the police are still investigating, Sandip is calling the media and doing such things puts the producer in doubt. He also accuses that Sandip is doing this under pressure from a person in the industry. Nilotpal has asked the Police to check Sandip's phone. He has also urged them to check Sandip's call records following Sushant's death.

Following the actor's death, Sandip signed off for Sushant's body. On the work front, Sushant was working with Sandip in a movie titled Vande Bharatam. While the family friend has written to the police, the investigators have reached out to Twitter India to seek information about the late actor's deleted tweets on his Twitter handle.

