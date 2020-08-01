  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend reveals Sandip Ssingh isn't related or known to late actor's family

Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend has made some shocking revelations about Sandip Ssingh one of which is that he is not known to any of the members of the late actor's family.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend reveals Sandip Ssingh isn't related or known to late actor's family
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has taken multiple twists and turns of late thereby raising eyebrows. In a shocking state of events, one of the late actor’s friends Smita Parikh has said that Sandip Ssingh is not related to any member of his family. For the unversed, this is the same Sandip Ssingh who went to Patna with Shekhar Suman sometime back to console Sushant’s family. However, Smita alleges that he has not seen him anywhere close to the late actor’s family members including his sisters.

Not only that but she also makes a sensational claim about Sandip stating that he was the one who insisted on taking Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains to the Cooper Hospital. While talking about the pictures with Sushant’s sister, Smita reveals that it was Sandip’s PR who has clicked them which showed his hands on her shoulders. Not only that but she also states none of Sushant’s close friends know the guy. She, however, doesn’t rule out the fact that Sandip might have been close to the late actor many years back.

Smita then reveals how Sandip Ssingh was monitoring everything after coming to Sushant’s house. She also states how he was ordering everyone in the house including the late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani. Another allegation made by Smita is that Sandip has also changed his statement multiple times.

Credits :Republic TV

