Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend on Rhea Chakraborty: If he was unwell, why did she not inform his family

In a recent interview, Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend Nilotpal Mrinal has made some serious allegations against Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Bhatt and others. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case seems to be getting even more complicated with every passing day. The actor passed away on 14th June 2020 but the debates and controversies revolving around his untimely demise haven’t ended yet. In the midst of all this, his father KK Singh has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other persons. A little earlier, Sushant’s trainer has revealed that the late actor’s medications were being administered by none other than Rhea herself!

That’s not all. He further adds that the doctor who prescribed medicines to Sushant had no idea that he was suffering from depression. Now, in a recent interview with Times Now, the late actor’s family friend Nilotpal Mrinal has made some serious allegations against Rhea Chakraborty as well as Mahesh Bhatt. First of all, he questions about her earnings, the number of hit films that she has given to date, and the way in which she maintains herself.

Not only that but he also questions how Rhea took Sushant to a doctor and signed on his family’s behalf despite not being married to him. He further alleges that the actress did not allow Sushant to contact his family and gave him medications as a part of a scheme to finish him off. Mrinal questions the reason behind Rhea not informing the late actor’s family if he was not keeping well. He further questions Mahesh Bhatt and asks whether he is anyone’s father to comment on the matter. According to Mrinal, he is a filmmaker who has never studied medicine. He alleges that the latter took Parveen Babi and Jiah Khan to the same hospital.

Nilotpal Mrinal adds that internal and external force has been used on the person (implying Sushant) so that he is left with no other options. He has named a few bigwigs from the industry stating how the late actor lost opportunities to feature in many movies including Paani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Narayan Murthy’s biopic and more. He has revealed all of this as a response to the FIR filed by Sushant's father against Rhea Chakraborty.

