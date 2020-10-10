Sushant Singh Rajput's family had no idea about finances says ED, family lawyer Vikas Singh agrees

Sushant Singh Rajput's family had alleged that Rhea Chakraborty had siphoned off close to Rs 15 crore over a period of one year. Read on to know what the ED has to say.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case is being probed by three different central agencies and probe is currently underway in all three cases. For the unversed, the late actor's family had alleged Rhea Chakraborty and his flatmates of siphoning off close to Rs 15 crore. The Enforcement Directorate was pulled in after this allegation was made in the FIR to probe the money laundering angle. However, the ED has not yet found any faulty or suspicious transactions.

According to latest report in Mumbai Mirror, an ED source confirmed this development and stated that Sushant's family wasn't aware about his finances. Addressing the allegation of Rs 15 crore being siphoned off, the source said, "So far nothing suspicious or irregular has been found in the ED probe into finances, including those pertaining to transactions from his bank accounts, funds and other financial activities. The probe is still on, though.”

The ED source added, "It appears there were some misconceptions on their part. (Rajput’s) family had no idea about his finances or how he conducted his financial activities. For instance, he made payments, including taxes, through his chartered accountant/s and of course the family would not have known about such things.”

The late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh agreed on this but added that the Sushant's chartered accountant was changed. Vikas Singh told Mumbai Mirror, "Yes, Sushant’s family was not aware about his finances. That is because the family never interfered with his finances or tried to control him. The ED’s investigation is on and the findings will be known once the probe is over. We had shared our concerns with the investigating agencies and asked for a probe into whether some part of his funds went to the accused. His chartered accountant was changed and one of his sisters, Priyanka, was edged out of his life."

The ED confirmed that a small of value of the late actor's funds is still missing and that the agency is probing the same. However, there has been no faulty or indirect transfer between Sushant and Rhea's bank accounts.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

