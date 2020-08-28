0
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer alleges earlier images of late actor were morphed

Sushant Singh Rajput's investigation has now been rigorously carried forward by the CBI. Meanwhile, the late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh has some serious statements to make.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer alleges earlier images of late actor were morphedSushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer alleges earlier images of late actor were morphed

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has become way more baffling ever since CBI took it over. The Supreme Court in its verdict on August 19 order the transfer of the late actor's case to the investigating agency. They have already begun their probe in connection with the same and also interrogated multiple people. Now, we all remember how Sushant's pictures went viral on social media after his death when someone allegedly leaked them online. Now, the late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh has some shocking revelations to make on the same. 

He has stated that when he showed the earlier pictures to a forensic expert, the latter claimed that they have been morphed. Not only that, but he also alleges that the line marks on Sushant's next were due to strangulation and not hanging. For the unversed, the late actor's family has reportedly sent a few pictures taken by them to the CBI. When being asked about the same, Singh has stated that these are the real ones since they have been taken by Sushant's sister Meetu. He has also revealed that the forensic team has been looking into it. 

Singh has further stated that there have been several loopholes in the late actor's post-mortem. Moreover, he has also mentioned the 'juice' or 'coconut water' that Sushant had before his death. According to him, he had discussed the same with a senior doctor and says that if they were consumed within an hour of hanging then they will remain in the stomach as there can't be any change. Singh then points out that if there is no juice found in the stomach then Sushant's servants' revelation about the actor having juice in the morning is inprobable. 

Credits :Times Now

