Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer alleges Siddharth Pithani switched statements about Rhea in past few days

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer, Vikas Singh now states that till some time back, Siddharth Pithani was helping the late actor's family. But, now Siddharth Pithani in an email has suggested Rhea Chakraborty to get the late actor's case transferred to Mumbai.
The latest news update in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has come in the form of the family lawyer alleging that Siddharth Pithani switched statements about Rhea in past few days. Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer, Vikas Singh states that earlier on Siddharth Pithani was helping the late actor's family by telling them how Rhea Chakraborty was harassing Sushant Singh Rajput. But, now in a twist, the lawyer claims during an interview with Republic TV that Siddharth Pithani has reportedly written an e-mail to Rhea Chakraborty asking her to get the case transferred from Patna to Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer, Vikas Singh now states that till some time back, Siddharth Pithani was helping the late actor's family. But, now Siddharth Pithani in an email has suggested Rhea Chakraborty to get the late actor's case transferred to Mumbai. The lawyer was also quizzed about the details of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case. But, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer, Vikas Singh did not give further details owing to the attorney–client privilege.

Now, in an interview with Times Now, Ankita Lokhande also revealed that she was not in touch with the late actor contrary to what was being speculated. The actress reveals that she wants justice for the late actor. Ankita Lokhande also adds how the late actor's family is in pain after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita Lokhande further says she wants to know what caused the actor to take the drastic step.

