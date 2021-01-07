  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer arrives in Mumbai for case filed by his sisters to quash Rhea's FIR

Rhea Chakraborty had filed an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters over an alleged forgery of a medical prescription. Read on for further details.
1477 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer arrives in Mumbai for case filed by his sisters to quash Rhea's FIRSushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer arrives in Mumbai for case filed by his sisters to quash Rhea's FIR
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise on June 14, 2020, left the entire country in deep shock. None of his close friends or loved ones were able to digest the fact that he was gone too soon. Amidst all this, his case began getting murkier with the eventual developments on the part of the three agencies namely CBI, ED, and NCB. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was also arrested on charges of procuring drugs. She filed an FIR against his sisters ahead of her arrest.

This was regarding the forgery of a medical prescription over which the actress had lodged the complaint against Sushant’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh. She also named a doctor from Ram Manohar Lohia hospital from Delhi in the same FIR. She did the same with the help of her lawyer Satish Maneshinde. In response, the late actor’s sister filed a case at the court to quash Rhea’s FIR against them while calling the allegations false.

Now, the late actor’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has arrived in Mumbai in connection with the same. As mentioned by him on his official Twitter handle, Singh is in the city for a physical hearing in a case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters to quash Rhea Chakraborty’s FIR against them. As for the actress, she was arrested on September 8, 2020, on charges of the procurement of drugs. Not only that but her brother Showik Chakraborty was also arrested in connection with the same. However, both of them were granted bail later on. 

Check out Vikas Singh's tweet below:

Also Read: Rumi Jaffery reveals he's 'not thinking anymore' of his film with late Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Vikas Singh Twitter

You may like these
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer welcomes Maharashtra HM's call to make CBI report of Sushant Singh Rajput public
Sushant Singh Rajput becomes Yahoo's 'Most Searched' person of 2020, Rhea Chakraborty is 3rd; See entire list
Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters allege FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty is based on 'concocted story': Report
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer issues statement post Mumbai Police's reply to HC over FIR against SSR's sisters
Rhea Chakraborty's accusation against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters is speculative: CBI to Bombay High Court
Rhea Chakraborty requests HC to dismiss plea of Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters for quashing FIR against them